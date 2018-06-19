WM-Videos Live Ticker Tabellen Spielplan

19. Juni 2018 07:12

Jet des Saudi-Teams fing während Flug Feuer

Riesen-Schock

© Twitter/@SaudiNT_EN

Jet des Saudi-Teams fing während Flug Feuer

Für die Nationalmannschaft endete die Reise nach Rostow mit einem Schock.

Für Saudi-Arabien scheint diese WM nicht gerade von Glück gekrönt zu sein. Erst die 5:0-Pleite im Eröffnungsspiel gegen Gastgeber Russland und nun entging das Team auch noch knapp einer Katastrophe.

Wie ein Video auf Twitter zeigt, fing ein Triebwerk des Saudi-Jets im Anflug auf Rostow plötzlich Feuer.

Der Fußballverband des Landes bestätigte den Vorfall und sprach von einer „technischen Panne“. Verletzt wurde bei dem Zwischenfall zum Glück niemand. Die Spieler wurden gesund in die Unterkunft gebracht. Am Mittwoch steht das wichtige Match gegen Uruguay in Rostow an.



 



 



 

Tabelle

Spielplan

