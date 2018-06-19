Jet des Saudi-Teams fing während Flug Feuer

Für Saudi-Arabien scheint diese WM nicht gerade von Glück gekrönt zu sein. Erst die 5:0-Pleite im Eröffnungsspiel gegen Gastgeber Russland und nun entging das Team auch noch knapp einer Katastrophe.

Wie ein Video auf Twitter zeigt, fing ein Triebwerk des Saudi-Jets im Anflug auf Rostow plötzlich Feuer.

Der Fußballverband des Landes bestätigte den Vorfall und sprach von einer „technischen Panne“. Verletzt wurde bei dem Zwischenfall zum Glück niemand. Die Spieler wurden gesund in die Unterkunft gebracht. Am Mittwoch steht das wichtige Match gegen Uruguay in Rostow an.

????| The Saudi Arabian Football Federation would like to reassure everyone that all the Saudi national team players are safe, after a technical failure in one of the airplane engines that has just landed in Rostov-on-Don airport, and now they’re heading to their residence safely.