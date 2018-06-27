WM-Videos Live Ticker Tabellen Spielplan

27. Juni 2018 18:36

Video zum Thema Südkorea – Deutschland: Das sind die Highlights
Historische Pleite

So reagiert das Netz auf das Deutschland-Aus

0:2 gegen Südkorea: Auch auf Twitter ging es nach der historischen Pleite rund.

Deutschland scheitert bei der WM in Russland in der Vorrunde. Der Titelverteidiger muss noch vor dem Achtelfinale nach Hause fahren. Eine 0:2-Niederlage gegen Südkorea in Kasan war am Mittwoch zu wenig für den Aufstieg, nachdem Schweden im Parallelspiel die Mexikaner 3:0 besiegte. Die späten Tore erzielten Kim Young-gwon (93.) und Son Heung-min (96).

Mehr zum Thema

Spieler und Fans reagierten geschockt. Auch im Netz wurde es v8iel diskutiert. Hier die besten Tweets.

 



 

 

 


 

 

 

 


 

 







 

Mehr sport-News

Nach Mega-Pleite

Wütende Fans fordern Löw-Rücktritt

Weltmeister Deutschland muss bereits nach der Vorrunde nach Hause fahren.
Da sagt DFB

Hammer: Löw lässt Rücktritt offen

Jogi Löw hat sich in einer ersten Stellungnahme alle Möglichkeiten offen gelassen.
In Bar

England-Hooligans provozierten mit Hitlergruß

Männer hatten in Bar in Wolgograd Video mit Hitlergruß und Äußerungen produziert.
Neuer Vorschlag

Herzog mit neuer Idee für Video-Beweis

ÖFB-Rekordspieler glaubt auch bei Aufstieg nicht an WM-Titel für Deutschland.
Rücktrittsgedanken

Salah fühlte sich politisch missbraucht

'Erneute Null' für Ägypten - Zukunft von Liverpool-Star Mo Salah in Nationalteam offen.
Mit Neo-Coach

Arsenal: Layout-Panne sorgt für Lacher

Unai Emery sollte im Arsenal-Magazin groß präsentiert werden, doch es unterlief ein Missgeschick.
