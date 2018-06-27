So reagiert das Netz auf das Deutschland-Aus

Deutschland scheitert bei der WM in Russland in der Vorrunde. Der Titelverteidiger muss noch vor dem Achtelfinale nach Hause fahren. Eine 0:2-Niederlage gegen Südkorea in Kasan war am Mittwoch zu wenig für den Aufstieg, nachdem Schweden im Parallelspiel die Mexikaner 3:0 besiegte. Die späten Tore erzielten Kim Young-gwon (93.) und Son Heung-min (96).

Spieler und Fans reagierten geschockt. Auch im Netz wurde es v8iel diskutiert. Hier die besten Tweets.

“Hello Kim Jong, this is Angela Merkel. We are ready to go to war with you against South Korea” #KORGER ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/9a7JhlNsXz — Palestine Alqadi (@ALQadiPAL) June 27, 2018











#KORGER

Never seen a team so happy to go out of the World Cup.

Nice one South Korea. Respect to u . ????????????⚽️ pic.twitter.com/DFEsYT7Kmf — Palestine Alqadi (@ALQadiPAL) June 27, 2018

#KORGER Korea Goalkeeper was the reason Germany failed to qualify. What a performance ???????????? pic.twitter.com/cbu7LhKHFE — Nqobani???? (@Nes365) June 27, 2018

















