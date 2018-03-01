Anna Veith zeigt Schock-Foto von Knie-OP

2015 verletzte sich die Salzburgerin Anna Veith schwer: Sie riss sich Kreuz- und Seitenbandes, sowie die Patellasehne. Veith musste sich einer Operation unterziehen und fiel für neun Monate aus. Sie kämpfte sich aber zurück. Jetzt hat sie sogar die Silberne bei den Olympischen Spielen in Südkorea geholt. Unsere Silber-Veith zeigt jetzt auf ihrem Instagram-Account ein Foto von ihrem offenen Knie bei der OP von 2015.

© Instagram/Anna Veith

Damit beweist der Ski-Superstar, dass auch an Profis eine solche Verletzung nicht spurlos vorüber geht. Nach ihrem erfolgreichen Auftritt bei Olympia postet sie auf Instagram voller Dank: "Nach all dem bin ich einfach nur dankbar!!! Großen Dank an alle, die mir geholfen haben meine Ziele zu erreichen und in der schweren Zeit für mich da waren!"