01. März 2018 21:13
© Gepa/Fotomontage
Anna Veith zeigt Schock-Foto von Knie-OP
© Instagram/Anna Veith
Damit beweist der Ski-Superstar, dass auch an Profis eine solche Verletzung nicht spurlos vorüber geht. Nach ihrem erfolgreichen Auftritt bei Olympia postet sie auf Instagram voller Dank: "Nach all dem bin ich einfach nur dankbar!!! Großen Dank an alle, die mir geholfen haben meine Ziele zu erreichen und in der schweren Zeit für mich da waren!"
olympics are over and this is my story from sochi to pyeongchang - from gold to silver - from heaven to hell - from pain to happiness. after all I‘m just sooo thankful!!! ✨ big thanks to everyone who was helping me reaching my goals and being there in all the hard times! ???????? #everystep #makeyourdayahappyday #imherzenzart #momentintime #championstrainwithtechnogym #myperfectfit
Posten Sie Ihre Meinung