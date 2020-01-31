OE24 Logo
E-Paper Tageszeitung Österreich
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Wien bedeckt 5º C
Click & Win Login | Registrieren
Sportdaten:
fussball
ÖFB-Star Prödl löst Vertrag bei Watford auf
© GEPA

Einvernehmlich geeinigt

ÖFB-Star Prödl löst Vertrag bei Watford auf

Teilen Twittern
Sebastian Prödl ist nicht länger Spieler des FC Watford.

Wie der Verein bekanntgibt, hat man sich im beiderseitigen Einvernehmen auf eine Vertragsauflösung geeinigt.

Mehr dazu in Kürze ...

Diese Website verwendet Cookies

Cookies dienen der Benutzerführung und der Webanalyse und helfen dabei, die Funktionalität der Website zu verbessern, um Ihnen den bestmöglichen Service zu bieten. Nähere Informationen finden Sie in unserer   Datenschutzerklärung .
OK, verstanden!
Impressum