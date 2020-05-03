oe24.at E-Paper Tageszeitung Österreich
E-Paper Tageszeitung Österreich
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
© Screenshot (Instagram)

501 Kilogramm

"Game of Thrones"-Schauspieler Björnsson bricht Kreuzheben-Weltrekord

Hafthor ''Der Berg'' Björnsson hob 501 Kilogramm und brach somit den Rekord von Edie Hall.

Reykjavik/Hollywood. Der isländische Schauspieler Hafthor Björnsson (Gregor Clegane aus "Game of Thrones") hat den Weltrekord im Kreuzheben gebrochen. Der 31-Jährige hob 501 Kilogramm und damit ein Kilogramm mehr als der Rekordhalter Eddie Hall 2016, berichtete der US-Sportsender ESPN. "Mir fehlen die Worte. Was für ein toller Tag, an den ich mich für den Rest meines Lebens erinnern werde", so Björnsson auf Instagram.
 
Hier das Video:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I have no words. What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I’m a dog with a bone. Want to give a huge shoutout to my family, friends, coaches, fans, sponsors and haters, all of whom helped this lift be possible. If you want to show some extra support head over to my YouTube, hit subscribe and check out my latest video where you can see some behind the scenes! Thank you all for your support! Support a family business - hafthorbjornsson.com . @roguefitness @reignbodyfuel @revive_md @transparentlabs @sbdapparel @kindafitkindafat_apparel @freezesleeve @coresportsworld @worldsultimatestrongman @australianstrengthcoach @stanefferding @theverticaldiet @andrireyr @stefansolvi @runarhrodi @kelc33

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) am

