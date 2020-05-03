"Game of Thrones"-Schauspieler Björnsson bricht Kreuzheben-Weltrekord

Hafthor ''Der Berg'' Björnsson hob 501 Kilogramm und brach somit den Rekord von Edie Hall.

Reykjavik/Hollywood. Der isländische Schauspieler Hafthor Björnsson (Gregor Clegane aus "Game of Thrones") hat den Weltrekord im Kreuzheben gebrochen. Der 31-Jährige hob 501 Kilogramm und damit ein Kilogramm mehr als der Rekordhalter Eddie Hall 2016, berichtete der US-Sportsender ESPN. "Mir fehlen die Worte. Was für ein toller Tag, an den ich mich für den Rest meines Lebens erinnern werde", so Björnsson auf Instagram.

Hier das Video: