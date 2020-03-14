McGregor verliert Tante an Coronavirus

Conor McGregor hat seine Tante offenbar an das Coronavirus verloren.
Ireland you amazing, amazing country. I believe we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we actually may have gone and contained them all. The good habits we will have now gained from this wild covid-19 attack will see us too strong in future. Hand hygiene. Touching of own face hygiene. Consistent thorough cleaning of handled areas hygiene. What we should really be all doing anyway. I have always been on with my hand hygiene. But not enough. If I think of all the people approaching to shake hands and what not. I often get people say to me please I don’t want a picture, just let me shake your hand. And I’m like yes friend thank you. As it’s more efficient than taking a full picture. But it’s too careless. And too frequent. Touching my own hand to my face as well. Too unaware of the frequency I’d do it. Until now. I’d train my ass off, to the point of low immunity. It’s inevitable with the intensity of the training. The immune system will be tested. I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flus. I feel bullet proof right now though! I’m switched on like a motherfucker now. Stay vigilant on our personal hygiene people. And our personal space. God speed to us all ❤️ We are not there yet but we are well on our way. On our way in a big way! To the people of the world. We will do this! We are doing this! It’s done. We did it. Congratulations! Oh And it’s summer time now too. Wow! Oh and Who am I fighting. ... These photos are from a few days ago at a studio in Dublin’s City centre. I was to announce to the world my @properwhiskey donation to @Tunnel2Towers. A great day! A proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio. Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away. I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid fucking virus. What the fuck is happening. I took my family to bull island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank fuck! Lord thank you ???? Stay tight people! We are all we got ❤️ Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you
"Meine arme, kleine, freundliche Tante. Die Schwester meiner Mutter. Dieses dumme verdammte Virus. Was zur Hölle passiert hier?", schrieb der 31-Jährige in einem emotionalen Post bei Instagram. Nachdem er telefonisch benachrichtigt worden sei, wollte er nicht mehr vor die Kameras treten und entschied sich für einen spontanen Familienausflug.
"Ich habe meine Familie nach Bull Island gebracht. Habe auf das Meer hinausgeschaut, tief durchgeatmet. Danke, verdammt noch mal. Herr, danke dir", schrieb der ehemalige UFC-Champion. Zuvor hatte McGregor sein Heimatland Irland für den Umgang mit dem Coronavirus noch hoch gelobt: "Irland du bist ein unglaubliches, unglaubliches Land. Ich glaube, wir haben dieses Virus eingedämmt."
Am frühen Samstagmorgen wurden in Irland 90 bestätigte Corona-Fälle und ein Todesfall vermeldet.