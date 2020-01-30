Vanessa Bryant meldet sich drei Tage nach tragischem Tod des Basketballstars und ihrer 13-Jährigen Tochter zu Wort

Die Witwe von US-Basketballstar Kobe Bryant hat sich drei Tage nach dem Hubschrauber-Unglück erstmals zu Wort gemeldet. Nach dem plötzlichen Verlust ihres Mannes - "der großartige Vater unserer Kinder" - und ihrer "schönen, süßen Gianna - eine liebevolle, fürsorgliche und wunderbare Tochter", seien sie und ihre drei Töchter "völlig zerstört", schrieb Vanessa Bryant am Mittwochabend auf Instagram.



"Meine Mädchen und ich möchten den Millionen von Menschen danken, die in dieser schrecklichen Zeit Unterstützung und Liebe gezeigt haben", schrieb Bryant. Die vierfache Mutter stellte zu dem Eintrag ein Familienfoto des Ehepaares mit seinen vier Töchtern. Mit Bryant waren bei dem Absturz am Sonntag in Südkalifornien die 13 Jahre alte Tochter Gianna und sieben weitere Menschen ums Leben gekommen. Zur Familie gehören Natalia (17), Bianka (7) und die im vorigen Juni geborene Capri. Im kommenden Jahr hätten Kobe und Vanessa Bryant ihren 20. Hochzeitstag gefeiert.

Die 37-jährige Mutter bat um Rücksicht für ihre Privatsphäre, um mit dieser "neuen Realität" umzugehen. Vanessa Bryant drückte auch ihre Trauer für die Angehörigen der bei dem Absturz getöteten übrigen Insassen aus. Neben dem Piloten waren unter anderem auch der Baseball-Trainer John Altobelli, dessen Frau Keri, und die gemeinsame Tochter Alyssa ums Leben gekommen. Bryant verwies auf ein Spendenkonto, um den Betroffen zu helfen.Die Gruppe befand sich auf dem Weg vom John Wayne International Airport zu einem Basketball-Turnier in der Mamba Sport-Akademie, als der Helikopter bei Nebel nordwestlich von Los Angeles in einem hügeligen Gelände abstürzte. Alle Insassen kamen ums Leben.