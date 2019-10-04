Sonderthema:

Todes-Drama: Ski-Crosserin (22) stirbt nach Trainingssturz

Sportwelt trauert

Todes-Drama: Ski-Crosserin (22) stirbt nach Trainingssturz

Junioren-Weltmeisterin von 2018 stürzte beim Training.

Vancouver. Die kanadische Weltcup-Skicrossfahrerin Mikayla Martin (22) ist bei einem Trainings-Unfall mit dem Mountainbike tödlich verunglückt. Die aktuelle Junioren-Weltmeisterin hatte im Vorjahr zwei Top-Ten-Plätze geschafft, darunter Rang sechs in Innichen. Damit qualifizierte sie sich auch für die FIS-WM im Februar, wo sie sich auf dem Weg ins kleine Finale verletzte und den Rest der Saison ausfiel.

