Tennis-Stars spenden für Corona-Kampf

Die Tennis-Superstars zeigen angesichts der Corona-Krise Solidarität.

Keine Spiele, keine Wettbewerbe - auch die Tennis-Stars sind derzeit ohne Beschäftigung. Die Isolation wird aber für die gute Sache genutzt.

Sandplatzkönig Rafael Nadal etwa ruft die Sport-Elite Spaniens zu Spenden auf - elf Millionen Euro sind das Ziel. Mit dem Geld soll das Rote Kreuz unterstützt werden. "Wir sind die Athleten, die wir sind, größtenteils aufgrund eurer Unterstützung. Jetzt ist es an der Zeit, dass diese Athleten euch nicht im Stich lassen", betonte Nadal, der auch den spanischen NBA-Star Pau Gasol ins Boot geholt hat.

"Djoker" spendet für medizinische Geräte

Auch Weltranglistenerster Novak Djokovic stellt in Serbien eine Million Euro für Beatmungsgeräte zur Verfügung. Das berichtete die Nummer eins der Tenniswelt auf Instagram. "Bleibt positiv, wir kommen da gemeinsam durch", schrieb er in seinem Post. Zuvor hatte schon Roger Federer 950.000 Euro an bedürftige Familien gespendet.