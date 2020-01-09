Brady: 'Ich habe noch etwas zu beweisen'

Entgegen allen Gerüchten um ein Karriereende hat der NFL-Superstar bekräftigt, dass er seine Laufbahn weiter fortsetzen wird. Bei Instagram schrieb er: „Ich habe noch etwas zu beweisen.“

Der Quarterback der New England Patriots war mit seinem Klub vor vier Tagen überraschend schon in den Play-offs an den Tennessee Titans (13:20) gescheitert. Seitdem gilt es als sicher, dass der sechsmalige Meister vor einem großen Umbruch steht.

Brady selbst will noch nicht aufhören: „Sowohl im Leben als auch im Fußball ist ein Scheitern unvermeidlich. Man kann nicht immer gewinnen. Man kann aber aus Misserfolg lernen, sich mit großer Begeisterung erholen und sich wieder in die Arena stellen. Und genau werdet ihr mich finden“, bekräftigte Brady.

Brady hatte mit den Patriots und Trainer Bill Belichick 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017 und 2019 sechs Mal den Titel in der NFL gewonnen. Viermal wurde er zum Super Bowl MVP gewählt.

Ob Brady weiter bei den Patriots spielen wird, ist noch offen. Ab dem 18. März ist er Free Agent. Vielleicht hat er schon einen Tag später einen neuen Klub.