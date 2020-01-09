Sonderthema:

Brady: 'Ich habe noch etwas zu beweisen'

NFL-Star setzt Karriere fort

Brady: 'Ich habe noch etwas zu beweisen'

Tom Brady, Quarterback der New England Patriots, hat noch nicht genug und will sich noch beweisen

Entgegen allen Gerüchten um ein Karriereende hat der NFL-Superstar bekräftigt, dass er seine Laufbahn weiter fortsetzen wird. Bei Instagram schrieb er: „Ich habe noch etwas zu beweisen.“

Der Quarterback der New England Patriots war mit seinem Klub vor vier Tagen überraschend schon in den Play-offs an den Tennessee Titans (13:20) gescheitert. Seitdem gilt es als sicher, dass der sechsmalige Meister vor einem großen Umbruch steht.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way. Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h/t Teddy Roosevelt). And for that, we’ve been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won’t show - the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about. In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Tom Brady (@tombrady) am

 

Brady selbst will noch nicht aufhören: „Sowohl im Leben als auch im Fußball ist ein Scheitern unvermeidlich. Man kann nicht immer gewinnen. Man kann aber aus Misserfolg lernen, sich mit großer Begeisterung erholen und sich wieder in die Arena stellen. Und genau werdet ihr mich finden“, bekräftigte Brady.

Brady hatte mit den Patriots und Trainer Bill Belichick 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017 und 2019 sechs Mal den Titel in der NFL gewonnen. Viermal wurde er zum Super Bowl MVP gewählt.

Ob Brady weiter bei den Patriots spielen wird, ist noch offen. Ab dem 18. März ist er Free Agent. Vielleicht hat er schon einen Tag später einen neuen Klub.

